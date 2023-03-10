Silicon Valley Bank crisis: US govt preferred bailout should be mulled as possible option, says Bill Ackman2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 12:34 PM IST
- If private capital can’t provide a solution, a highly dilutive gov’t preferred SVB bailout should be considered, said top US investor Bill Ackman
The US government should consider a ‘highly dilutive’ bailout of SVB Financial Group if a private capital solution can’t be provided, according to top US investor and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman.
