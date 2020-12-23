US govt's Twitter followers won't be transferred to Biden

Twitter announced on Tuesday that followers of official Trump administration accounts wouldn't be automatically transferred to the incoming Biden administration, instead, the users will be given the option to choose whether they want to continue to follow the account. This is a complete reversal from the last transition.

The move affects followers of government-led accounts such as @WhiteHouse, which has 26 million followers, and @POTUS, which has more than 33 million followers, to be transferred to Joe Biden after he takes office in January. However, Biden administration’s accounts will start with zero followers, cutting off a way for Biden to instantly reach millions of people who currently follow the official accounts used by Trump. The transfer will affect other institutional accounts such as @VP, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, @Cabinet, and @LaCasaBlanca, according to Twitter.

Twitter's decision won't affect the personal account @realDonaldTrump, which is frequently used by President Donald Trump and has some 88 million followers.

“Twitter has informed us that as of right now the Biden administration will have to start from zero," Biden digital director Rob Flaherty tweeted Tuesday. He later added that the Biden team had, via email, pushed back on the company’s plans and “were told this was unequivocal."

Twitter spokesman Nick Pacilio said the company “has been in ongoing discussions with the Biden transition team on a number of aspects related to White House account transfers."

The official government accounts "will not automatically retain their existing followers. Instead, Twitter will notify followers of these accounts to provide context that the content will be archived and allow them the choice to follow the Biden administration's new accounts," a Twitter statement said.

"For example, people who follow @WhiteHouse will be notified that the account has been archived as @WhiteHouse45 and given the option to follow the new @WhiteHouse account."

Now, this move is a complete reversal from when Trump took office. On Inauguration Day 2017, each had more than 13 million followers. At 12:01 p.m. that day, when Trump was sworn in, the @POTUS account was changed to @POTUS44, an archive of Barack Obama’s official tweets as America’s 44th president.

Followers of that account were also automatically added as followers to the newly created @POTUS account for the Trump administration.

Twitter has been working on the transition for the platform widely used by Trump since the election results were finalized, and has indicated that as a private citizen Trump may not have as much leeway in stretching the rules for newsworthy comments. Last month, Twitter indicated any special treatment that Trump has enjoyed ends with his presidency.

"Twitter's approach to world leaders, candidates and public officials is based on the principle that people should be able to choose to see what their leaders are saying with clear context," the San Francisco company said.

"This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions."

(With inputs from agencies)

