US govt's Twitter followers won't be transferred to Biden

The move affects followers of government-led accounts such as @WhiteHouse, which has 26 million followers, and @POTUS, which has more than 33 million followers, to be transferred to Joe Biden after he takes office in January. However, Biden administration’s accounts will start with zero followers, cutting off a way for Biden to instantly reach millions of people who currently follow the official accounts used by Trump. The transfer will affect other institutional accounts such as @VP, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, @Cabinet, and @LaCasaBlanca, according to Twitter.