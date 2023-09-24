US govt shutdown: House panel greenlights four funding bills while Sept 30 deadline looms1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 06:41 AM IST
The US House Rules Committee has approved four funding bills for floor debate, but discord among Republicans threatens legislation and could lead to government shutdown.
The Rules Committee of the US House of Representatives, in a last-gasp effort to avoid a government shutdown after the fiscal year end on September 30, greenlit four funding bills for floor debate. This action took place during an unusual Saturday session to target funding for the fiscal year 2024, covering key departments such as Defence, Agriculture, State and Homeland Security.