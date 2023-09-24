US govt shutdown: Joe Biden blames 'extreme Republicans' for budget impasse; urges resolution1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Biden blames ‘extreme Republicans’ for budget impasse, urges lawmakers to resolve issue to avoid government shutdown.
President Joe Biden on Saturday blamed "a small group of extreme Republicans" for a budget impasse that has placed the US government a week away from a shutdown, urging the lawmakers to resolve the issue.
