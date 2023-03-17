How is the US government planning to use it?

The largest chunk of unspent funds, $47 billion, is earmarked for financially troubled union pension funds that have asked the federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation for help. Reclaiming this money could mean that around one million union workers, including fishermen in Massachusetts and carpenters in Ohio, would not receive their full retirement benefits. Additionally, clawing back funds could also affect veterans' healthcare, as the Department of Veterans Affairs has yet to spend $4.6 billion of the money it received for COVID-19 related care. The health system is currently treating 4,500 patients for the disease.