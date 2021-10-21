Salmonella outbreak: Why US FDA asking people to throw away onions

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The US Foods and Drug Administration (US FDA), along with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have asked people to throw away all unlabeled red, white and yellow onions due to salmonella outbreak. According to the US FDA, the outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infection has sickened hundreds of people across 37 states. The FDA said one source of infections had been traced to onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed by ProSource Inc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ProSource Inc. has agreed to voluntarily recall red, yellow, and white onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico, with import dates from July 1, 2021 through August 27, 2021.

So far 652 people have been reported sick, with 129 hospitalised. No deaths have been reported. The CDC said the actual number of people made ill was likely to be much higher, with most going unreported. Infections were recorded between May 31 and September 30.

“Interviews with sick people show that 75% of people ate or possibly ate raw onions or dishes likely containing raw onions before they became sick," the CDC said in a statement. “Several ill people reported eating at the same restaurants, indicating they may be part of illness clusters."

Salmonella infection symptoms:

According to the FDA, most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.

FDA and CDC recommendations for restaurants and customers:

"Onions can last up to three months if stored in a cool, dry place. Restaurants, retailers, and consumers who suspect having purchased such onions may still have them in storage and should not eat, sell, or serve them, and should throw them out," FDA stated.

The US agency asked restaurants to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. This includes cleaning and sanitizing cutting boards, slicers, countertops, refrigerators, and storage bins.

What is Salmonella (Salmonellosis):

Salmonella is a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis.

Salmonella can also spread from animals to people. People who have direct contact with certain animals, including poultry and reptiles, can spread the bacteria from the animals to food if they do not practice proper hand washing hygiene before handling food. Pets can also spread the bacteria within the home environment if they eat food contaminated with Salmonella.

Symptoms:

Most people infected with Salmonella will begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness, salmonellosis, usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.

Most people with salmonellosis develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal.

At-Risk Groups:

Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe salmonellosis infections.

