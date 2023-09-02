US Green Card backlog: 10.7 lakh Indians await processing with 134-year wait time1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 02:37 PM IST
US Green Card backlog for employment-based applicants, particularly Indians, reaches alarming levels with estimated waiting time of 134 years. Over 1.8 million cases in backlog, affecting futures of 134,000 Indian children. Over 400,000 may die while waiting. Broken immigration policy blamed.
The employment-based Green Card backlog in the U.S., particularly for Indians, has reached alarming proportions, reveals a recent study by David J. Bier, associate director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute, as reported by Economic Times. Currently, 10.7 lakh Indians are caught up in the backlog, awaiting processing in the EB-2 and EB-3 categories, with an estimated waiting time of a staggering 134 years.