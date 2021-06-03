US Green Card: Congress introduces bill to remove per-country cap

“It makes no sense. Because of this, we are now seeing recruiters from outside America luring those with the highest skills away from the US. That hurts our economy. The bipartisan EAGLE Act moves our country toward a system that de-emphasises birthplace and better serves America. Simply put, it will allow US companies to focus on what they do best – hiring smart people to create products and services, which creates jobs in our districts," Lofgren said.