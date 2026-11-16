US green card rules may get tougher: 3 big changes companies hiring foreign workers must know

The US Department of Labor has proposed stricter rules for companies sponsoring foreign workers for employment-based green cards, introducing tougher hiring checks and new restrictions on employers that have recently laid off American employees. The proposed changes would require companies to give qualified US workers greater priority, advertise vacancies online for at least 90 days and demonstrate that they have made genuine efforts to find domestic talent before sponsoring overseas candidates.

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Employers would also have to follow stricter recruitment requirements, including advertising vacancies online for at least 90 days and keeping records of their efforts to find suitable American candidates.

The proposal marks the first comprehensive overhaul of PERM regulations in nearly 20 years. The Labour Department says the changes are intended to protect domestic workers and make sure companies properly test the US job market before turning to overseas employees.

US green card rules: What changes are being proposed? The proposed reforms introduce several new requirements for employers seeking labour certification to sponsor foreign workers.

1. Restrictions on companies that have laid off US workers

Companies that have laid off American employees within the previous two years could be barred from obtaining labour certification for foreign workers in the same or similar roles.

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Employers would also have to continue considering qualified American workers who lose their jobs during the labour certification and immigrant petition processes.

Also Read | US green card alert: White House clears key stage for PERM overhaul

2. Mandatory online job advertisements for 90 days

Companies would have to move away from traditional print-based recruitment and advertise vacancies through digital channels.

These could include:

Company websites and online job portals.

Social media platforms.

Job fairs.

Recruitment programmes at university campuses.

Employers would have to advertise positions for at least 90 calendar days and maintain evidence showing that they made genuine efforts to find qualified American candidates.

3. More jobs would require checks for American workers

The proposal would remove certain administrative exemptions that currently allow employers to bypass the statutory labour market test.

This means companies hiring physical therapists, nurses and individuals with exceptional abilities in the sciences or arts would also have to demonstrate that qualified US workers are not available for the positions.

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Why is US changing its PERM green card process? The Labour Department says the existing Green Card approval system does not always ensure that American workers receive adequate consideration before companies sponsor foreign employees.

Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling said the proposed changes would give American workers priority access to high-skilled and well-paid employment opportunities.

The department also wants to strengthen recruitment standards and recordkeeping requirements, making it easier to establish whether employers have genuinely searched for domestic talent.

What is the PERM process for employment-based green cards? The Permanent Labor Certification programme is a Department of Labor process that allows US employers to sponsor foreign nationals for permanent employment.

Before a company can proceed with sponsoring a foreign worker for an employment-based green card, it generally needs to establish that there are not enough qualified, willing and available American workers for the position.

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It must also demonstrate that hiring the foreign employee will not negatively affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed American workers.

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In simple terms, PERM requires companies to show that they have looked for suitable American candidates before offering a permanent position to someone from overseas.

Will the proposed rules affect foreign workers seeking US green cards? If adopted, the changes could make the employer sponsorship process more demanding, particularly for companies that have recently carried out layoffs.

Foreign professionals seeking employment-based green cards may face additional recruitment checks and potentially longer hiring processes as employers adjust to the new requirements.

However, the proposal does not amount to a blanket ban on hiring foreign workers or sponsoring employment-based green cards. Companies would still be able to pursue PERM certification if they meet the revised requirements.

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