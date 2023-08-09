US Green Card wait time for highly talented Indians increases further. Here's why1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 03:02 PM IST
USCIS retrogresses EB-1 visa final action date by 10 years, affecting primarily Indian applicants.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) delivers a blow to EB-1 visa aspirants, primarily Indians, by retrogressing the final action date by by 10 years, according to August's visa bulletin. This setback delays visa issuance for skilled individuals.
