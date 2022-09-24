US H-1B visa, green card process to get easier, Indians to benefit3 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 12:26 PM IST
White House looking into recommendations to reduce Green Card adjudication and processing time
White House looking into recommendations to reduce Green Card adjudication and processing time
Listen to this article
The White House is looking into a presidential commission's recommendations to cut the processing time for Green Card applications to just six months and to clear the backlogs by April 2023 in a move that could help hundreds of thousands of immigrant families, especially those from China and India.