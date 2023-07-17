US H-1B visa holders can now work and live in Canada under new scheme. Know more

Canada has announced a new scheme that will allow thousands of US H-1B visa holders to live and work in the neighbouring country. The move can benefit many Indian tech professionals as an ever-growing list of US companies lay off employees.

Canada recently announced several “aggressive attraction measures" including the creation of an open work permit stream for H-1B specialty occupation visa holders in the US. As per the announcement made by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser, they can now apply for a Canadian work permit as well as study or work permit options for accompanying family members.

“The new H1-B specialty occupation visa holder work permit will be available as of July 16, 2023. Approved applicants will receive an open work permit of up to three years in duration, which means they will be able to work for almost any employer anywhere in Canada," an official government release explained.

At the end of June, Canada also created its first occupation-specific draw, inviting 500 healthcare workers to immigrate. With this, the total number of ITAs (invitation to apply) issued under the country's flagship Express Entry system has risen to 60,249 for this year. An additional 1,500 ITA were also slated to be issued the next week.

The job-specific applications are set to be expanded to a few other sectors in the coming months. According to an announcement made by Canadian authorities earlier this year, it will be targeting 82 occupations in five fields via its Express Entry immigration selection system.

Healthcare workers alone make up 35 of the 82 targeted occupations. The five fields were healthcare; science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professions; trades, such as carpenters, plumbers and contractors; transport; and agriculture and agri-food.

(With inputs from agencies)