US H-1B visa holders can now work and live in Canada under new scheme. Know more

US H-1B visa holders can now work and live in Canada under new scheme. Know more2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Canada has announced a new scheme allowing 10,000 US H-1B visa holders to live and work in the country. It is likely to benefit many Indian tech professionals.
Canada has announced a new scheme that will allow thousands of US H-1B visa holders to live and work in the neighbouring country. The move can benefit many Indian tech professionals as an ever-growing list of US companies lay off employees.
