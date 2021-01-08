OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US H-1B visa selection process modified to benefit workers
US H-1B visa selection process modified to benefit workers
US H-1B visa selection process modified to benefit workers

US H-1B visa selection process modified to benefit workers

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 05:40 AM IST ANI

US Citizenship and Immigration Services will modify the H-1B cap selection process, amend current lottery procedures, and prioritize wages to protect the economic interests of US workers and better ensure the most highly skilled foreign workers benefit from the temporary employment program.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a final rule that will modify the H-1B cap selection process, amend current lottery procedures, and prioritize wages to protect the economic interests of US workers and better ensure the most highly skilled foreign workers benefit from the temporary employment program.

Modifying the H-1B cap selection process will incentivize employers to offer higher salaries, and/or petition for higher-skilled positions, and establish a more certain path for businesses to achieve personnel needs and remain globally competitive.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
England makes Covid tests mandatory for all international tourists

England makes Covid tests mandatory for all international visitors

1 min read . 06:03 AM IST
Photo: Mint

Govt expects GDP to shrink 7.7% this fiscal

2 min read . 06:01 AM IST
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington on 6 January 2021.

White House condemns US Capitol attack, says it's appalling and reprehensible

1 min read . 05:51 AM IST
US H-1B visa selection process modified to benefit workers

US H-1B visa selection process modified to benefit workers

1 min read . 05:40 AM IST

Also Read | How US democracy nearly came undone

"The H-1B temporary visa program has been exploited and abused by employers primarily seeking to fill entry-level positions and reduce overall business costs," said USCIS Deputy Director for Policy Joseph Edlow.

"The current H-1B random selection process makes it difficult for businesses to plan their hiring fails to leverage the program to compete for the best and brightest international workforce, and has predominately resulted in the annual influx of foreign labor placed in low-wage positions at the expense of US workers."

This effort will only affect H-1B registrations (or petitions, if the registration process is suspended) submitted by prospective petitioners seeking to file H-1B cap-subject petitions. It will be implemented for both the H-1B regular cap and the H-1B advanced degree exemption, but it will not change the order of selection between the two as established by the H-1B registration final rule.

The final rule will be effective 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register. DHS previously published a notice of proposed rulemaking on November 2, 2020, and carefully considered the public comments received before deciding to publish the proposed regulations as a final rule.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout