US H1B visa second round lottery next week likely: Nearly 25,000 petitioners to be selected1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 10:38 AM IST
USCIS to conduct second-round selection for H-1B visa lottery for FY 2024, with 20,000-25,000 petitioners likely to be selected.
United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) earlier this week confirmed that they will be conducting a second-round selection for the H-1B visa lottery for the fiscal year 2024.
‘Second round lottery was expected’
Earlier this year, Rajiv S. Khanna, managing attorney at Immigration.com, the Law Offices of Rajiv S. Khanna, PC had forecasted that there would be a second round of H1B visa lottery.
Speaking to Mint, Khanna had said, The IT industry has faced layoffs, and some employers are hesitant to commit to hiring foreign workers. This uncertainty has led to delays in the filing of H1B visa applications, with some employers waited to see how the market evolves before submitting their applications.
How the second round of the lottery is decided?
The government statistically computes the number of applicants that would be needed to fulfill the visa allotment that they have and typically selects more applicants than the available number of visas to account for those who do not end up filing for various reasons. “If the computations, which are only statistical projections, are incorrect and there are leftover visas, a second round of the lottery may be held to allocate the remaining visas, Khanna had said.