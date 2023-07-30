How the second round of the lottery is decided?

The government statistically computes the number of applicants that would be needed to fulfill the visa allotment that they have and typically selects more applicants than the available number of visas to account for those who do not end up filing for various reasons. “If the computations, which are only statistical projections, are incorrect and there are leftover visas, a second round of the lottery may be held to allocate the remaining visas, Khanna had said.