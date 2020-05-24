Subscribe
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Home > News > world > US hairstylist served 84 while experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
A hairdresser cuts a man's hair

US hairstylist served 84 while experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

1 min read . 04:31 PM IST PTI

  • A hairstylist served 84 clients between May 12-20 while experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, Missouri health officials say
  • 56 other clients were also exposed by a 2nd stylist who worked five shifts from May 16-20 while experiencing very mild symptoms

SPRINGFIELD (US) : A hairstylist served 84 clients over eight days recently while experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, Missouri health officials say.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said in a news briefing that the stylist worked between May 12-20 and announced in a Facebook post Saturday that 56 other clients were potentially exposed by a second stylist who worked five shifts from May 16-20 while experiencing very mild symptoms of the coronavirus.

All clients of the two stylists wore masks and will be tested.

The owner of the business said in a statement that the salon will be closed until it goes through sanitizing and deep cleaning. The state health department reported 218 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 11,558 since the pandemic began.

That was the largest one-day total since 319 cases were reported May 1. Ten new deaths brought that total to 671.

