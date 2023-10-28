US halts exports of most civilian firearms and ammunition for 90 days citing national security
The halt covers most of the guns and ammunition that could be purchased in a US gun store, said Johanna Reeves, a lawyer who specializes in export controls and firearms with the law firm Reeves & Dola in Washington
WASHINGTON: The US has stopped issuing export licenses for most civilian firearms and ammunition for 90 days for all non-governmental users, the Commerce Department said on Friday, citing national security and foreign policy interests.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message