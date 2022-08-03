US has no DNA confirmation of Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri’s death2 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 01:03 PM IST
The US has confirmed there is no DNA evidence of Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri's death.
There is no DNA evidence of Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri's death in Kabul, the US has confirmed. However, the White House said that his identification was established through "multiple" other sources. One of the 9/11 hijackers, Ayman Al-Zawahiri, was murdered in a US drone hit on a house in the Afghan capital where he was hiding out with his family.