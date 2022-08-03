There is no DNA evidence of Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri's death in Kabul, the US has confirmed. However, the White House said that his identification was established through "multiple" other sources. One of the 9/11 hijackers, Ayman Al-Zawahiri, was murdered in a US drone hit on a house in the Afghan capital where he was hiding out with his family.

On July 31 morning, while Ayman Al-Zawahiri was on the balcony of a safehouse, he was struck by two hellfire missiles. According to a senior US intelligence officer who declined to be named, it was the residence of a key adviser to senior Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani.

John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the US National Security Council, stated that there was no DNA confirmation to support Al-Zawahiri’s demise. At the same time, he added: "Quite frankly, based on multiple sources and methods that we've gathered information from, we don't need it."

Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden's family donated ₹9.64 cr to Prince Charles in 2013

Instead, US authorities had "visual evidence and evidence collected through other means". That gave them a high degree of confidence that the Al Qaeda leader was no more. According to Kirby, the US evaluation of high confidence took into account what people on the ground did afterwards.

The missile assault, according to Kirby, indicated that Afghanistan was not and would not continue to be a refuge for terrorists, he told reporters at the White House. He continued by saying that although there were still a small number of core al Qaeda members in Afghanistan, the US was aware of their presence.

After Ayman al-Zawahiri's death, this ex-army officer is likely to head Al-Qaeda. 5 things to know about him

From the White House Blue Room balcony, US President Joe Biden made the announcement of Ayman Al-Zawahiri’s death and declared that “justice has been delivered".

As Biden called it one more measure of closure for relatives of the almost 3,000 persons who died in the attacks on September 11, 2001, Biden declared, "This terrorist leader is no more."