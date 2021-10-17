US has offered F-16s to Turkey as reimbursement, Erdogan says

The move follows a formal request to the US made by Turkey last month to purchase 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft from Lockheed Martin Corp. as well as 80 kits to modernize its existing fighters, two Turkish officials familiar with the matter said last week. The order was seen as a compromise after the US blocked the F35 purchase because of Turkey’s decision to buy an S-400 air-defense system from Russia.

