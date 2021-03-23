US health officials raise concerns over AstraZeneca vaccine data
Independent monitoring board working with AstraZeneca in US trials said company may have relied on out of date information
U officials said they were told AstraZeneca PLC may have released outdated information about trial results for its Covid-19 vaccine—a surprise disclosure that immediately cast doubt on the company’s assertion a day before that results showed the shot to be highly effective.
The early-morning statement from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases came a day after AstraZeneca released interim data from large-scale U.S. trials that it said found its Covid-19 vaccine to be 79% effective in preventing symptomatic disease.
