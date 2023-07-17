US heatwave: Record high temperature in California, Florida, Las Vegas. ‘Health risk’ waring issued2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST
A scorching heatwave in the western US reached its peak on Sunday, with temperatures of up to 128°F (53°C) in the California desert. Heat warnings were issued for 38 cities, with the National Weather Service warning that the extreme temperatures pose a health risk.
