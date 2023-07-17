A scorching heatwave reached its peak in the western United States on Sunday, accompanied by soaring temperatures of up to 128 degrees Fahrenheit (53 degrees Celsius) in the California desert. A BBC report cited temperature records could be broken in as many as 38 cities.

The heat warnings spread from the Pacific Northwest, down through California, through the Southwest and into the Deep South and Florida.

“Take the heat seriously and avoid time outdoors," the National Weather Service warned in a bulletin early Sunday. “Temperatures will reach levels that pose a health risk and are potentially deadly to anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Heat is the leading weather-related killer in the U.S."

California, Florida, Los Vegas sizzles

Death Valley, California, officially reached 128 F (53 C) on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, although the famed temperature display sign outside the Furnace Creek Visitors Center showed 133 F (56 C).

Furnace Creek in Death Valley recorded the hottest recognized temperature ever on Earth at 134 F (56.7 C) in July 1913, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Expecting to see history made, about two dozen tourists gathered around the sign and cheered on Sunday when the digital display of 132 ticked up to 133.

"It's my first time being here so I feel it would be really cool to be here for the hottest day ever on Earth for my first time," said Kayla Hill, 24, of Salt Lake City, Utah, a Reuters report said.

Meanwhile, Park Ranger Matthew Lamar told BBC, "We hadn't hit 130F (54.4C) here for over 100 years. And then in 2020, we got 130, in 2021 we got 130, and then we might hit it again this weekend."

He added that the weather was attracting tourists who wanted to "experience the extremes".

El Paso, in Texas, has seen temperatures of 100.4F (38C) and above for more than a month now, with no respite in sight.

In Phoenix, Arizona, temperatures have remained above 109.4F (43C) for 17 days. Thick cloud cover on Sunday meant the city was granted a modest reprieve from recent peaks, but daytime temperatures still reached highs of 114F (45.5C).

In Las Vegas, the intense heatwave is threatening on Sunday to break or tie the city's record high of 117F (47.2C).

Additionally, parts of the Pacific Northwest faced temperatures between 100 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit, posing significant risks for areas unaccustomed to such extreme heat, as many homes lack central air conditioning. Meanwhile, southern Europe is also enduring an unforgiving heatwave.