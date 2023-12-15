US heralds new phase of Israel-Hamas war, says not ‘right’ to occupy Gaza long-term
The Israeli offensive in Gaza recently entered its third month amid global pressure to curtail widespread bombing and ground operations. US officials insist that it would be wrong for the Benjamin Netanyahu-led country to occupy Gaza in the long term — an assertion that has met with strong resistance from Israel. The White House is currently engaged in White House in 'intensive' talks with the other country regarding the next phase of the Gaza war.