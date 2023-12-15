comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 15:58:27
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 237.45 2.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.4 3.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 648.4 3.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.15 3.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.3 -0.4%
Business News/ News / World/  US heralds new phase of Israel-Hamas war, says not ‘right’ to occupy Gaza long-term
Back Back

US heralds new phase of Israel-Hamas war, says not ‘right’ to occupy Gaza long-term

 Livemint

US officials insist that it would be wrong for Israel to occupy Gaza in the long term. The White House is engaged in 'intensive' talks with Israel regarding the next phase of the Gaza war.

A man holds an Israeli flag as he attends the funeral of Israeli military Sergeant Oz Shmuel Aradi, who was killed in Gaza amid the Israeli army's ongoing ground operation in the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Hatzor, Israel December 15, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne (REUTERS)Premium
A man holds an Israeli flag as he attends the funeral of Israeli military Sergeant Oz Shmuel Aradi, who was killed in Gaza amid the Israeli army's ongoing ground operation in the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Hatzor, Israel December 15, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne (REUTERS)

The Israeli offensive in Gaza recently entered its third month amid global pressure to curtail widespread bombing and ground operations. US officials insist that it would be wrong for the Benjamin Netanyahu-led country to occupy Gaza in the long term — an assertion that has met with strong resistance from Israel. The White House is currently engaged in White House in 'intensive' talks with the other country regarding the next phase of the Gaza war.

“We do not believe that it makes sense for Israel, or is right for Israel, to occupy Gaza, reoccupy Gaza over the long term," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told journalists on Friday. 

The timing of such a transition remains unclear with Sullivan indicating on Friday that talks were underway with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as the war cabinet and military chiefs. The White House has been pushing for a faster end to the high intensity phase of the war behind closed doors. The New York Times reported on Thursday that the US was pushing for a shift to occur by the end of the year.

Mint Explainer: Has Israel lost international support for its war in Gaza?

According to Sullivan the Israeli offensive will transition to a new phase in the coming days — one that is “focused in more precise ways on targeting the leadership and on intelligence driven operations". The remarks came after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv.

The US has provided billions of dollars in military aid to Israel and remains a staunch supporter of its war efforts. President Joe Biden and top officials however voice increasing concern over civilian casualties and the long-term plan for Gaza.

The war began in early October following a surprise attack by Hamas militants that left around 1200 people dead. More than 19,000 Palestinians have been killed in the ensuing Israeli offensive. Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed to ‘crush Hamas’ and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Friday that the war would last "more than several months."

ALSO READ: Israel's use of untargeted ‘dumb bombs’ in Gaza exposed by US intelligence report

Meanwhile the White House said that it was engaged in ‘intensive’ talks with Israel over the next phase of war. Earlier on Thursday, US President Joe Biden had urged Israel to "be more careful" in its attacks on Gaza and focus on saving civilian lives. The remarks came a day after he warned that Israel was starting to lose support over its "indiscriminate" bombing of the Palestinian enclave.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Dec 2023, 05:59 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App