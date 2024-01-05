Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  US high school shooting: 1 dead, 5 injured in Iowa, says official

US high school shooting: 1 dead, 5 injured in Iowa, says official

AFP

A teenage gunman killed one student and wounded five others before killing himself at an Iowa high school.

Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A teenage gunman killed one fellow student and wounded five other people before killing himself during a shooting Thursday at a high school in the midwestern US state of Iowa, authorities said.

Among those injured by the 17-year-old shooter were four other students and a school administrator, said Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

