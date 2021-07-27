US hints that it will not relax travel restrictions for now

The surge in the delta variant poses a major political challenge for Biden, who called it a “great day" for Americans when the CDC released its relaxed masking guidance in May and on July 4 declared that “the virus is on the run and America is coming back." He’s spent the past few months shifting his focus from dire warnings to Americans to get vaccinated to public events pitching his infrastructure, education and jobs proposals, which are currently in the middle of fevered negotiations on Capitol Hill.