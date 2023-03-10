US hiring slows in Feb 2023: 311,000 jobs added as unemployment rises

US hiring slows in Feb 2023: 311,000 jobs added as unemployment rises1 min read . 07:29 PM IST
- US added 311,000 jobs last month as the jobless rate went up slightly to 3.6 per cent
US job gains eased less than anticipated in February, according to government data released Friday, while the unemployment rate and earnings ticked up.
The world's biggest economy added 311,000 jobs last month as the jobless rate went up slightly to 3.6 per cent, said the Labor Department.
US job gains eased less than anticipated in February, according to government data released Friday, while the unemployment rate and earnings ticked up.
Average hourly earnings picked up by 0.2 percent to $33.09 in February.
Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, retail trade, government, and health care. While, employment declined in information and in transportation and warehousing.
Both the unemployment rate, at 3.6 per cent, and the number of unemployed persons, at 5.9 million, edged up in February. The number of persons employed part time for economic reasons, at 4.1 million, remained unchanged in February.
The numbers come days after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the US central bank is prepared to speed up the pace of its interest rate hikes and could lift rates higher than earlier anticipated if needed to rein in stubborn inflation.
The Fed has been closely eyeing the job market, with labor demand exceeding the supply of available workers and employers keen to retain staff they may have struggled to find during the pandemic.
(with inputs from agencies)
