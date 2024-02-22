 US hit by cellular outage: Thousands of AT&T, Verizon and T Mobile users unable to get signal | Mint
US hit by cellular outage: Thousands of AT&T, Verizon and T Mobile users unable to get signal

 Livemint

AT&T, T Mobile, Verizon, and other networks in the United States faced a major cellular outage, resulting in thousands of users experiencing connectivity issues.

Mint Image

The United States faced a cellular outage on Thursday with thousands reporting connectivity issues. AT&T, T Mobile, Verizon and other network users faced mobile phone glitches with a vast majority unable to get signal. 

According to data shared by outage tracking website Downdetector.com, outage reports spiked sharply from 2:00 pm (IST). AT&T outage reports rose to 31,931 at around 4:30 am (ET). More than 800 service outages were reported on the platform for Verizon and T-Mobile.

Issues were reported from key locations including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Brooklyn and Houston. 

 

Published: 22 Feb 2024, 05:02 PM IST
