The United States faced a cellular outage on Thursday with thousands reporting connectivity issues. AT&T, T Mobile, Verizon and other network users faced mobile phone glitches with a vast majority unable to get signal.

According to data shared by outage tracking website Downdetector.com, outage reports spiked sharply from 2:00 pm (IST). AT&T outage reports rose to 31,931 at around 4:30 am (ET). More than 800 service outages were reported on the platform for Verizon and T-Mobile.

Issues were reported from key locations including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Brooklyn and Houston.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!