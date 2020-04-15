The United States recorded 2,228 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Tuesday (0030 GMT Wednesday).

The number of fatalities was a sharp increase after two days in decline.

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 25,757 people in the US, the most of any country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
A worker goes to pick up a coffin at a coffin design company in Ris Orangis , outside Paris (Photo: AP)

France reports 762 more coronavirus deaths, toll mounts to 15,729

2 min read . 01:25 AM IST
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Medical workers take in patients at a special coronavirus intake area at Maimonides Medical Center (AFP)

US records 1,514 virus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

1 min read . 13 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout