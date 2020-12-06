US hits record 230,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day, vaccines may start Friday

For the third day in a row, the United States on Saturday notched a record number of Covid-19 cases in a span of hours, reaching nearly 230,000 new infections, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed on Sunday.

The country reported 2,527 coronavirus-related deaths, according to real-time data provided by the Baltimore-based university at 8:30 pm (0130 GMT Saturday).

The United States -- the country with the most coronavirus cases and deaths in the world -- has seen a dramatic resurgence in its epidemic in recent weeks.

US health officials warned of a surge after millions of Americans traveled to celebrate last week's Thanksgiving holiday despite pleas from authorities to stay home.

For two weeks, the US has regularly topped 2,000 deaths per day, as it had in the spring at the height of the first wave of the country's outbreak.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus is also steadily increasing, especially in the most populous states of California, Florida, New York and Texas.

The United States has recorded over 14.6 million cases of coronavirus and more than 281,000 related fatalities since the start of the outbreak.

Vaccinations in US could begin on Friday

Vaccinations in America could begin as early as Friday, with the Food and Drug Administration set to vote on emergency-use authorisation for the Pfizer-BioNtech SE shot the day before, an FDA adviser told NBC News.

As states put in their orders for vaccines -- and began deciding who will get them first -- California set another record for infections and now more than half the state faces new restrictions.

New York City’s outbreak continued to worsen, as North Carolina again recorded its highest infections and hospitalizations. Fatalities across the US are rising sharply.

Meanwhile, Britain plans to begin vaccinations in the week of 14 December, as authorities worldwide move to a new stage in tackling the pandemic.

Moscow began jabs on Saturday. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the nation can maintain high spending next year to help cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via