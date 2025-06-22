US hits three Iranian nuclear sites, Trump says now is the time for peace; President to address nation soon

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US military hit three locations in Iran, directly joining Israel’s effort to stop Iran’s nuclear program. This move aims to weaken a long-time enemy but has increased the risk of a bigger conflict.

Trump said in a social media post, “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.”

"All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home," Trump said.

“Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

CNN cited sources as saying that Trump hopes the strikes he ordered on three Iranian nuclear sites will propel Tehran back to negotiations, and doesn’t currently plan additional US actions inside Iran as he presses its leaders to “agree to end this war."

While Trump continues to hold out hope that diplomacy will now be able to proceed, American forces in the region are prepared for Iranian retaliation, the report added.

Trump said he will address to the nation on US military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at 10 pm EDT (7:30 IST).

The decision to directly involve the US comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that have moved to systematically eradicate the country's air defences and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities.