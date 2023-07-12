Pakistan has entered the top 10 of the most powerful militaries in the world, securing the seventh spot. Japan and France have dropped to eighth and ninth respectively. The United States, Russia, and China remain the top three.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
According to Global Firepower, a prominent data website specializing in defence-related information, the United States possesses the most powerful military force worldwide.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
According to Global Firepower, a prominent data website specializing in defence-related information, the United States possesses the most powerful military force worldwide.
Russia and China follow closely in second and third place, respectively, while India secures the fourth position. The recently released 2023 Military Strength list, which evaluates over 60 factors, also highlights nations with comparatively weaker military forces such as Bhutan and Iceland.
Russia and China follow closely in second and third place, respectively, while India secures the fourth position. The recently released 2023 Military Strength list, which evaluates over 60 factors, also highlights nations with comparatively weaker military forces such as Bhutan and Iceland.
The assessment by Global Firepower takes into account various criteria, including the number of military units, financial resources, logistical capabilities, and geographical considerations, to determine each nation's overall score.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The assessment by Global Firepower takes into account various criteria, including the number of military units, financial resources, logistical capabilities, and geographical considerations, to determine each nation's overall score.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Our unique, in-house formula allows for smaller (and) more technologically-advanced nations to compete with larger (and) lesser-developed powers… special modifiers, in the form of bonuses and penalties, are applied to further refine the list which is compiled annually. Trends do not necessarily indicate a declining power as changes to the GFP formula can also account for this."
"Our unique, in-house formula allows for smaller (and) more technologically-advanced nations to compete with larger (and) lesser-developed powers… special modifiers, in the form of bonuses and penalties, are applied to further refine the list which is compiled annually. Trends do not necessarily indicate a declining power as changes to the GFP formula can also account for this."
The report lists 145 countries and also compares each nation's year-on-year ranking changes.
The report lists 145 countries and also compares each nation's year-on-year ranking changes.
Here are the 10 nations with the most powerful militaries in the world:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here are the 10 nations with the most powerful militaries in the world:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
United States
United States
Russia
Russia
China
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
China
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India
India
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
South Korea
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
South Korea
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pakistan
Pakistan
Japan
Japan
France
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
France
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Italy
Italy
Here are the 10 nations with the least powerful militaries in the world:
Here are the 10 nations with the least powerful militaries in the world:
Bhutan
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bhutan
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Benin
Benin
Moldova
Moldova
Somalia
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Somalia
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Liberia
Liberia
Suriname
Suriname
Belize
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Belize
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Central African Republic
Central African Republic
Iceland
Iceland
Sierra Leone
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sierra Leone
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The top four nations remain as they were in the 2022 Global Firepower list.
The top four nations remain as they were in the 2022 Global Firepower list.
In a shift from the previous year's rankings, the United Kingdom has advanced from eighth to fifth place in terms of military strength. South Korea retains its sixth position from last year.
In a shift from the previous year's rankings, the United Kingdom has advanced from eighth to fifth place in terms of military strength. South Korea retains its sixth position from last year.
Notably, Pakistan has entered the top 10, securing the seventh spot. Conversely, Japan and France, which held the fifth and seventh positions respectively last year, have dropped to eighth and ninth this year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, Pakistan has entered the top 10, securing the seventh spot. Conversely, Japan and France, which held the fifth and seventh positions respectively last year, have dropped to eighth and ninth this year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Despite ongoing conflicts and Russia's "special operation" invasion of Ukraine in February of the previous year, Russia maintains its second position. The rankings reflect the evolving dynamics and complexities of global military capabilities and highlight the continuous assessment of various factors influencing military strength.
Despite ongoing conflicts and Russia's "special operation" invasion of Ukraine in February of the previous year, Russia maintains its second position. The rankings reflect the evolving dynamics and complexities of global military capabilities and highlight the continuous assessment of various factors influencing military strength.