US House passes Bill to ban TikTok over ties with China, Senate nod next. See details here
US Bill for Tiktok Ban: The bill is next due in the US Senate, where if passed and then signed by US President Joe Biden, the move could mark a potential historical milestone as the first instance of the US government enacting a law to shut down an entire social media platform.
US Tiktok Ban: The United States House of Representatives voted 360 to 58 in favour of the revised divest-or-ban legislation on Tiktok on April 20.
