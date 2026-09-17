US House passes Russia sanctions bill: Why Kremlin says it will ‘complicate’ Ukraine peace efforts

After the United States passed a fresh bill to sanction the purchase of Russian crude, the Kremlin warned on Thursday that the legislation could ‘complicate’ the negotiations to end the Ukraine war.

“We are, of course, monitoring the progress of this document. It falls under the category of unfriendly actions, and of course, the imposition of any additional sanctions by the US would certainly complicate efforts to find a peace settlement in Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed a sweeping sanctions package intended to increase economic pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine, sending the bill to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the main provisions of the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026? ⌵ The Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026 allows the US president to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries that are among the largest importers of Russian oil and gas if they continue purchasing these products post-enactment. 2 Why does the Kremlin believe new US sanctions will complicate peace negotiations for Ukraine? ⌵ The Kremlin views the new US sanctions as 'unfriendly actions' that would increase economic pressure on Russia, making peace negotiations with Ukraine more difficult amid stalled diplomatic efforts. 3 How might US tariffs on Russian oil impact India's economy? ⌵ US tariffs on Russian oil could significantly raise India's import costs for crude, placing inflationary pressure on the economy and impacting its trade balance, as India has increased its dependence on Russian oil. 4 What is India's response to the potential imposition of US tariffs on Russian energy imports? ⌵ India's Ministry of External Affairs stated that it remains committed to ensuring energy security and will take necessary measures to protect its economic interests amidst the threat of US tariffs. 5 Should India expect changes in its oil import strategy due to new US sanctions? ⌵ Yes, India's oil import strategy may need to adapt, as the new US sanctions could compel the country to diversify its energy sources further to mitigate the economic risks related to its significant reliance on Russian crude.

The bill was passed 262-159 after previously clearing the Senate.

US-mediated efforts to end the four-and-a-half-year Ukraine war have been stalled for months, but President Donald Trump sent two envoys to Moscow and Kyiv earlier this month in an effort to get the process moving again.

It also authorises Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China, India and other countries to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas. The tariffs are not automatic and would depend on presidential action.

What has India said? Following the US House's passage of the Russia Sanctions Bill, India's Ministry of External Affairs said that New Delhi remains committed to ensuring the country's energy security.

"India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people," the MEA said in a statement.

The House passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which grants the US president powers to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas.

Why could India be affected? India is among the world's major buyers of Russian crude, meaning it could potentially face the tariffs authorised under the legislation.

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), China accounted for about half of Russia's crude exports as of the end of August, followed by India with 37%, Turkey with 5% and the European Union with 5%.

India's dependence on Russian crude has increased significantly since the Ukraine war began, as discounted Russian oil became an important source of supply for Indian refiners.

India bought $40.8 billion worth of Russian crude in FY2026, accounting for 30.3% of its total crude imports of $134.7 billion, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative.

Why does Russia say it could complicate peace talks in Ukraine? The Kremlin's warning comes at a time when diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine remain stalled.

Moscow has described the proposed sanctions as "unfriendly actions" and said additional US economic pressure would make negotiations more difficult.

The US legislation is designed to increase economic pressure on Russia by targeting its energy revenues and other sources of financing for the war. It also seeks to pressure countries that continue to purchase Russian energy.