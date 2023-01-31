US House Representatives to pursue safeguards on classified documents2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 02:14 AM IST
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said it is essential to have legislation ensuring classified material is not transferred from the offices of the president and vice president to unsecured locations at the end of an administration
The Republican head of a key U.S. House of Representatives committee said on Monday that he will pursue bipartisan legislation to better ensure the proper handling of classified documents at the White House when administrations leave office.
