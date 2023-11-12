US House Speaker Johnson proposes dual-phase plan to prevent govt shutdown
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson introduced a Republican stopgap spending measure to prevent a government shutdown, but it faced opposition from lawmakers in both parties. The measure would fund some parts of the government until Jan. 19 and others until Feb. 2.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled a Republican stopgap spending measure on Saturday aimed at averting a government shutdown a week from now, but the measure quickly ran into opposition from lawmakers from both parties in Congress.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message