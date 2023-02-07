US House Speaker McCarthy wants compromise on debt ceiling, cuts from Biden
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday called on President Joe Biden to agree to compromises and spending cuts, as the two leaders remain deadlocked over the issue of debt ceiling
Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on Democratic President Joe Biden to agree to compromises and spending cuts, as the two remain deadlocked over raising the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×