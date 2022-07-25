After continuous warnings to the US regarding House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China may decide to take military measures to stop her, reported news agency Reuters, citing sources.

Zhao Lijian, the official spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, said on Monday that China is ‘seriously prepared’ regarding Pelosi's visit.

"If the US side is bent on going its own way, China will take strong measures to resolutely respond and counteract," he said, adding that the US should be held responsible for any serious consequences.

Pelosi was slated to visit Taiwan, which China considers a part of its territory, in April. But she could not travel then as she had contracted Covid-19.

It has not been decided when or if she will travel to Taiwan but it could be somewhere at the start of August, which may also collide with the founding of the People's Liberation Army, the military wing of the Chinese Communist Party(CCP).

Pelosi has been a sharp critic of China and her visit has caused much discomfort in Beijing.

There have also been contentions within the White House regarding the visit, both because of the timing of the visit and the lack of coordination.

US President Joe Biden said on last Wednesday: "I think that the military thinks it's not a good idea right now, but I don't know what the status of it is."

The backlash by China has also been attributed to the internal pressures on CCP and President Xi Jing Ping by nationalist forces and slowing economy and a public backlash against the “Zero-Covid" policy. Chinese President Xi Jing Ping also faces re election for a third term as party leader at a Congress this year.

Although the US does not have any formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan since 1972, US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself. Recently, Biden had also said that the US would defend Taiwan if China attacks.

With inputs from agencies.

