US House Speaker Pelosi's Taiwan visit could lead to military response from China: Report2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 06:58 PM IST
China says it is ‘seriously prepared’ and United States should be held responsible for any serious consequences
After continuous warnings to the US regarding House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China may decide to take military measures to stop her, reported news agency Reuters, citing sources.