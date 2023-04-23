US House to vote on Republican debt limit bill this week2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 09:31 PM IST
Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy floated a plan last week that would pair $4.5 trillion in spending cuts with a $1.5 trillion increase in the $31.4 trillion US debt limit
WASHINGTON : Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday the House would vote on his spending and debt bill this week, and invited President Joe Biden to discuss the debt ceiling with him.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×