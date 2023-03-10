US House unanimously voted on Friday to declassify the information on US intelligence on the origins of the Covid-19 virus. The bill is now sent to President Joe Biden for signing into law. The lawmakers voted 419-0 displaying a rare unity on the issue. The vote came after a very brief and clear debate about questions of Americans on how the deadly virus started and what can be done to prevent future outbreaks.

The development came as the debate around the origin of the Covid-19 virus became stronger with reports from the US Department of Energy and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) claiming that the pandemic originated from a “lab incident" in Wuhan.

China dismissed such reports and emphasized that the pandemic is a scientific issue and should not be turned into a political matter. "The origins-tracing of SARS-CoV-2 is about science and should not be politicized. China has always supported and participated in global science-based origins-tracing," a government spokesperson said.

The directive to make information public was specifically targeting intelligence related to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. The reason for this was due to the possibility that there may be connections between the research conducted at the institute and the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was officially declared as a global health crisis by the World Health Organization in March 2020.

The intelligence community is still divided over the issue with some calling it a lab leak while others believing the theory of spillover from animals.

Recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) also requested all countries to gather intelligence about the origins of the Covid-19 virus and share that with the global health body. "Over the past few days, there has been renewed attention on the origins of the #COVID19 pandemic. As we have said before, if any country has information about the origins of the pandemic, it is essential for that information to be shared with WHO..." WHO said in a tweet.

(With inputs from AP)