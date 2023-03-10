US House unanimously passes bill to declassify intelligence on Covid-19 origins1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 09:56 PM IST
- The directive to make information public was specifically targeting intelligence related to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China
US House unanimously voted on Friday to declassify the information on US intelligence on the origins of the Covid-19 virus. The bill is now sent to President Joe Biden for signing into law. The lawmakers voted 419-0 displaying a rare unity on the issue. The vote came after a very brief and clear debate about questions of Americans on how the deadly virus started and what can be done to prevent future outbreaks.
