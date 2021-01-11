OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US House will vote to urge Trump declared incapable before impeachment -- Pelosi
A file photo of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Photo: Reuters)
US House will vote to urge Trump declared incapable before impeachment -- Pelosi

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 05:48 AM IST Reuters

Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers late Sunday that they would first vote on a resolution this week calling on Vice President Mike Pence

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers late Sunday that they would first vote on a resolution this week calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet to remove President Donald Trump from office before moving to impeachment.

The House is set to vote on Monday or Tuesday on a resolution urging Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which allows him and the cabinet to remove the president if he is unable to discharge his official duties, Pelosi said in a letter. Pelosi added that after that the House "will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the floor." Through late Sunday, 210 House members have cosponsored the impeachment measure, or nearly a majority of the House.

