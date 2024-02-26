 US illegal immigrant crisis: Vivek Ramaswamy advocates for ‘largest mass deportation’ in American history | Mint
US illegal immigrant crisis: Vivek Ramaswamy advocates for ‘largest mass deportation’ in American history

 Written By Alka Jain

Indian-American US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy addressed the US illegal immigrants crisis at the CPAC event, calling for the largest mass deportation in American history.

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP)Premium
Indian-American US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Sunday mentioned the US illegal immigrants crisis at the CPAC event in Washington, saying it is time to have the largest mass deportation in American history. 

“We are in the middle of a war in this country. If we've had the largest influx of migrants into our country in American history, then yes, it is time to have the largest mass deportation in American history as well," Ramaswamy said as quoted by Economic Times. 

Last year, Ramaswamy said that he would work towards ending birthright citizenship in the US if he becomes the President. A similar proposal was suggested by former President Donald Trump during his presidential campaign in 2015.

Univision host Ilia Calderón had asked the Republican presidential candidate “what legal premise" he would use to expel undocumented immigrants and their American-born children from the country.

To this, Ramaswamy responded his opponents onstage “are on the right side of this issue" by supporting the militarization of the southern border, defunding “sanctuary cities," and an end to foreign aid to Mexico and Central America, but the candidate said he would go a “step further" by ending “birthright citizenship for the kids of illegal immigrants in this country."

On the other hand, Trump had also pledged to “immediately stop the invasion of our southern border" and end illegal immigration. He said he would immediately direct US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to undertake the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.

He would target people who are legally living in the United States but harbor “jihadist sympathies" and revoke the student visas of those who espouse anti-American and antisemitic views, Trump said. 

Trump said he would move thousands of troops currently stationed overseas and shift federal agents, including those at the Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI, to immigration enforcement. He also wants to build more of the border wall.

Published: 26 Feb 2024, 12:19 PM IST
