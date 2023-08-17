US immigration: EB5 visa awareness roadshow in your city. Check dates, other details1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 02:14 PM IST
USIF to host roadshow in India to create awareness about the EB-5 visa program, offering a direct route to US residency.
Stuck in the US H1B visa queue, and there is no clarity yet around how long it will take to be processed? A quicker solution would be to apply for EB-5 visa.
Over the last few years, India has become the second-largest EB-5 investor market in the world. However, not much is still not known about this visa category, like how to apply and what are its benefits. So to create an awareness regarding EB5 visas, U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF) is set to host a roadshow across 9 major cities in India this month.
This initiative is designed to provide an in-depth understanding of the EB-5 program, a unique residency-by-investment scheme offering a direct route to permanent U.S. residency for international investors.
Starting August 19, USIF will host EB-5 consultations in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai Bangalore, Surat, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata. These events offer a platform to enlighten prospective investors on the EB-5 program, including the process of acquiring a U.S. Green Card through quality real estate investments across the country. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with the USIF Team and a seasoned immigration attorney from Donoso & Partners LLC, who has substantial experience with EB-5 matters.
Surat – August 19-20
Ahmedabad – August 21-22
Pune – August 23-24
Bengaluru – August 25-26
Chennai – August 27-28
Hyderabad – August 29-30
Kolkata – August 31, September 1
Delhi - September 5-6
Mumbai – September 8 & 10
Speaking about the awareness drive, USIF President, Nicholas A. Mastroianni, III, said, "These consultations are designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the benefits and intricate details of the EB-5 visa program. With the guidance of our team and immigration lawyers, we aim to assist Indian investors and their families in planning their U.S. future, by providing clarity on why the EB-5 visa program is an attractive alternative to other visa options."
Time is critical for Indian investors as the EB-5 Visa application fees are anticipated to surge over 200% at the beginning of 2024. Moreover, the TCS tax is predicted to escalate from 5% to 20% (an additional $200,000), effective on October 1st, 2023.
To request a meeting with the U.S. Immigration Fund team, please visit: www.visaeb-5.com/indiaroadshow
