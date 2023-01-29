US immigration: USCIS opens H-1B registrations for 2024, check dates and key details2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:07 AM IST
The registration period will begin from March 1, 2023 and will run through till March 17,2023.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services on Sunday announced the dates for the initial registration period for H-1B visa cap. The registration period will begin from March 1, 2023 and will run through till March 17,2023.
