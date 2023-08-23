US impose visa curbs on Chinese officials over Tibetan education policy

US plans to enforce visa restrictions on select Chinese officials over alleged coercion of Tibetan children.

The United States has informed that it plans to enforce visa restrictions on select Chinese officials, accusing them of compelling Tibetan children to assimilate into Chinese society.

The new restrictions will be applied to present and former Chinese officials responsible for the execution of the education policy in Tibet, as DW reports cited

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement, earlier this week, cited that a UN report that revealed that around one million Tibetan children have been sent into boarding schools — often by force.

Referring to the People’s Republic of China, he said, “We urge PRC authorities to end the coercion of Tibetan children into government-run boarding schools and to cease repressive assimilation policies, both in Tibet and throughout other parts of the PRC."

Such coercive policies seek to eliminate Tibet’s distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious traditions among younger generations of Tibetans, he added.

The move comes ahead of the high-profile visit by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to China and political experts are of the opinion that US's direct interreference in Chinese domestic affairs will anger Beijing

What China says? Reacting to the allegations, China responded calling them "smears" that "seriously undermine China-US relations."

"As a common international practice, boarding schools in China are set up according to the needs of local students," said Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, cited DW news.

"Boarding schools have gradually developed into one of the important modes of running schools in China's ethnic minority areas, and the centralized way of running schools effectively solves the problem of ethnic minority students' difficulty in attending school at a distance where the local people live scattered," he said.

Tibet activists welcomes US action Blinken's move was welcomed by Tibet activists. "China's unconscionable separation of Tibetan children from their families cannot be left unchecked," said Tencho Gyatso, president of the Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet, as quoted by Bloomberg

“It shows the depths of Beijing’s plan to eliminate the Tibetan way of life and turn Tibetans into loyal followers" of the Chinese Communist Party.

A team of United Nations experts said in February that about a million children of the Tibetan minority are being affected by Chinese government policies intended to assimilate Tibetan people culturally, religiously and linguistically through a residential school system. China condemned their findings.