US imposes forced labour tariffs on 60 economies: Which countries will pay 10% and 12.5% duty?

The Trump administration on Friday will impose new tariffs of 10 percent and 12.5 percent on 60 trading partners, including India and the European Union, over allegations of lax enforcement of forced labor bans. The announcement came just as a temporary 10 percent global tariff expires.

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Goods from countries that have passed adequate anti-forced labour laws will be levied at the lower 10 percent rate, and imports from those with inadequate bans will be subject to the higher 12.5 percent rate. Recent actions and legislation by some countries, including India, moved them to the 10 percent tariff rate since the duties were first proposed.

Also Read | Trump to impose tariffs on 60 countries covering almost all imports

Which are the 60 countries on 10% and 12.5% tariff list? The 60 economies on the US' forced labour tariffs are:

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which countries are affected by the new US tariffs on forced labor? ⌵ The US tariffs affect 60 countries, including India, Canada, China, and the European Union, with rates of 10% for some and 12.5% for others based on their enforcement of forced labor bans. 2 What criteria did the US use to determine the tariff rates for the 60 economies? ⌵ The US determined tariff rates based on whether countries have effective forced labor import prohibitions. Those with adequate laws face a 10% rate, while those with inadequate measures are charged 12.5%. 3 Why did the US impose tariffs on countries regarding forced labor? ⌵ The US imposed tariffs to address inadequate enforcement of bans on importing goods produced with forced labor, aiming to encourage better compliance among these countries. 4 How does Section 301 of the Trade Act relate to the new tariffs? ⌵ Section 301 of the Trade Act allows the US to impose tariffs on countries found to engage in unfair trade practices, including the failure to prohibit forced labor imports effectively. 5 Should businesses be concerned about these new tariffs on imports? ⌵ Yes, businesses should be concerned as these tariffs will impact the cost of imported goods from affected countries, potentially leading to higher prices for consumers and disruptions in supply chains.

1. Algeria

2. Angola

3. Argentina

4. Australia

5. The Bahamas

6. Bahrain

7. Bangladesh

8. Brazil

9. Cambodia

10. Canada

11. Chile

12. China, People’s Republic of

13. Colombia

14. Costa Rica

15. Dominican Republic

16. Ecuador

17. Egypt

18. El Salvador

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19. European Union

20. Guatemala

21. Guyana

22. Honduras

23. Hong Kong, China

24. India

25. Indonesia

26. Iraq

27. Israel

28. Japan

29. Jordan

30. Kazakhstan

31. Kuwait

32. Libya

33. Malaysia

34. Mexico

35. Morocco

36. New Zealand

37. Nicaragua

38. Nigeria

39. Norway

40. Oman

41. Pakistan

42. Peru

43. Philippines

44. Qatar

45. Russia

46. Saudi Arabia

47. Singapore

48. South Africa

49. South Korea

50. Sri Lanka

51. Switzerland

52. Taiwan

53. Thailand

54. Trinidad and Tobago

55. Türkiye

56. United Arab Emirates

57. United Kingdom

58. Uruguay

59. Venezuela

60. Vietnam

As per the White House press release, the Trade Representative proposed tariffs of 10 percent ad valorem on goods of economies that:

1. Impose a forced labour import prohibition but do not yet effectively enforce it. They are:

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>Canada

>Ecuador

>the European Union

>Indonesia

>Mexico

>Pakistan

2. Have undertaken commitments in their respective Agreements on Reciprocal Trade regarding forced labour import prohibitions:

>Argentina

>Bangladesh

>Cambodia

>Ecuador

>El Salvador

>Guatemala

>Indonesia

>Malaysia

>Taiwan

3. Have imposed a partial regime with the effect of preventing the importation of certain forced labor goods:

> The United Kingdom

The White House said additional economies that have:

1. Either imposed forced labour import prohibitions include:

Cambodia

Guatemala

Honduras

India

Sri Lanka

Trinidad and Tobago)

2. Or have undertaken commitments regarding forced labor import prohibitions in an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade

> Jordan

"As a result of these actions, the Trade Representative has advised me that the goods of these economies should be tariffed at the 10 percent rate to further encourage these economies to effectively enforce such prohibitions, and, in the case of Jordan, to enact and effectively enforce its commitments regarding forced labor import prohibitions," the White House says.

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Also Read | US signals fresh tariffs on dozens of countries 'soon,' says Greer

Most of the trading partners will face 12.5% tariffs, but a lower 10% rate will apply to 17 countries that have some prohibitions on forced labour. Five other trading partners — including the European Union — will face some additional levy to get their total most-favored-nation tariff rate to either 10% or 12.5%.

So, 10 percent tariff rate will apply to 17 countries: Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Canada, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and Trinidad and Tobago.

12.5 percent tariff rate will apply to the rest: "For all other economies whose failure to impose forced labor import prohibitions the Trade Representative has found actionable under section 301, the Trade Representative proposed section 301 tariffs of 12.5 percent ad valorem," the White House said.

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They include China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Switzerland, and Vietnam.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in