US imposes fresh sanctions on Hezbollah, citing group's links to Iran government

The United States on Thursday announced fresh sanctions targeting Lebanon-based Hezbollah in a move aimed at highlighting the group's alleged links with the Iranian government, according to a statement cited by Reuters.

As part of the new measures, Washington re-designated Hezbollah under a terrorism-related authority.

The move was intended to underscore the group's actions on behalf of the Iranian government and update the public record regarding its alleged links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, reported Reuters citing a US official.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the new sanctions imposed by the US on Hezbollah? ⌵ The US has re-designated Hezbollah under terrorism-related authority, reaffirming its links with the Iranian government and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force. 2 Why is the US focusing on Hezbollah's relationship with Iran? ⌵ The US aims to increase pressure on Hezbollah and highlight its financial networks tied to the Iranian regime, as part of broader efforts to counter Iran's influence. 3 How does the US plan to enforce its sanctions against individuals supporting Hezbollah? ⌵ The US Treasury Department has designated 10 individuals accused of smuggling cash for Hezbollah, enhancing its efforts to disrupt financing and operations linked to the group. 4 Should countries continue to do business with Iran given the US sanctions? ⌵ The US warns that any country providing financial or commercial support to Iran could face severe economic consequences, suggesting they should reconsider their involvement. 5 What does Iran's response to US sanctions indicate about its stance? ⌵ Iran's Foreign Minister has labeled US economic threats as 'failed policies' and 'economic terrorism', rejecting them and affirming that they won't compel Iran to surrender.

While Hezbollah is not being designated under any new authority, the Treasury Department is re-designating it as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist "for service to the Iranian regime under the command of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force," according to the statement.

Hezbollah was first designated under the relevant US authority in 2001. The group is also subject to separate US sanctions as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The United States additionally designated 10 individuals whom it accused of smuggling cash for Hezbollah. The latest measures form part of Washington's broader effort to increase pressure on the group and its alleged financial networks.

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According to the US official, the actions announced on Thursday are separate from further measures that the Trump administration plans to take against Iran.

Washington is also seeking to bring an end to the war it launched alongside Israel nearly six months ago, according to the Reuters report.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier on Thursday that he would hold a press conference on Monday to announce what he described as "the toughest sanctions in history" that Washington plans to impose on Iran.

The latest action against Hezbollah signals a renewed US effort to focus attention on the group's relationship with Tehran while expanding pressure on individuals accused of supporting its financial operations.

Iran dismisses US economic threats Iran on Thursday dismissed US President Donald Trump’ s threats of economic pain and isolation.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has rejected the economic threats made against his country, saying that such “failed policies” will stir more hostility among Iranians and “bring more failures.”