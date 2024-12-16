WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States hit North Korea and Russia on Monday with new sanctions that the Treasury Department said targeted Pyongyang's financial activities and military support to Moscow.

The sanctions, which list North Korean banks, generals and other officials as well as Russian oil shipping companies, are the latest U.S. measure aimed at disrupting North Korea's support to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The North Korean banks targeted include Golden Triangle Bank and Korea Mandal Credit Bank, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The officials include North Korean generals who the department said were among the thousands of troops Pyongyang has deployed to Russia to aid its Ukraine war effort.

Ukraine said last week that Russia had begun using North Korean troops in significant numbers for the first time to conduct assaults on Ukrainian forces battling to hold an enclave in Russia's Kursk region.

Kyiv estimates there are 11,000 North Koreans in total, adding to a force of tens of thousands of Russians.