The United States on Wednesday imposed fresh sanctions on individuals linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard cyber command involved in targeting nearly a dozen American companies. Two companies – Mehrsam Andisheh Saz Nik and Dadeh Afzar Arman – have also been sanctioned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Iran-backed Hezbollah has targeted Israeli military bases for the country's war against Gaza to root out the Hamas militants since the October 7 attack. Here are top 10 updates that have happened in the past 24 hours:

ISRAEL-IRAN TENSIONS OVER GAZA WAR: 10 UPDATES The US has imposed fresh Iran-linked sanctions. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said the corporate targets were primarily defense contractors that had access to classified information. The accusations say that the sanctioned individuals infected computers with malware by using spearfishing, which involves tricking email recipients into clicking malicious links, and impersonating women to gain people's confidence. The alleged activities occurred between 2016 and 2021 and as many as 200,000 accounts were compromised and 2,000 at the hospitality sector. Even as Israel and Iran have muted their tit-for-tat responses, easing out the rising fears of a larger regional tension in the Middle East, Iran-backed Hezbollah targeted Israeli military with drone attack over its war in Gaza. The Israeli military said it had no knowledge of any of its facilities being hit by Hezbollah, but had said earlier on Tuesday that it intercepted two "aerial targets" off Israel's northern coast. Lebanon-based Hezbollah said it launched drone attack on Israel in retaliation for an earlier attack that killed one of its fighters. Also Read | Q4 Results, Iran-Israel conflict, global cues among key market triggers this week Responding to the Hezbollah attack, the Israeli military sent fighter jets to target military targets in Ayta ash Shab, Blida, and some locations in Markaba in southern Lebanon, killing two Hezbollah fighters. Hezbollah has not confirmed any casualty. Meanwhile, as Israel continues to pound Gaza, the United Nations has called for an investigation into the mass graves that have been found at two major hospitals in Gaza. Israel targeted Gaza with heavy shelling, warning civilians they were in a "dangerous combat zone". Some residents say central and southern areas of the Gaza Strip saw 24 hours of shelling by the Israeli military. As world suggests restraint, the military said it "follows international law and takes feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm." (With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!