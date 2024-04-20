US imposes sanctions on 3 Chinese, 1 Belarus firms for providing ballistic missile components to Pakistan
The US Department of State has imposed sanctions on three China-based companies and one from Belarus for supplying missile-applicable items for Pakistan's ballistic missile programme.
