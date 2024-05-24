A day after carrying out intense military drills around Taiwan, China warned the US that efforts toward "Taiwan's independence" are a "dead end" and that it "will only backfire". The statement came on Friday after a US official reportedly urged Beijing to exercise restraint over the cross-strait situation.

“There will be a dead end for those who engage in 'Taiwan independence', and to connive support for 'Taiwan independence' will only backfire" Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

He also said the US is in no position to point fingers at China on the Taiwan question. "Nothing will deter us from defending our sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we will do anything necessary to thwart any move aimed at “Taiwan independence"," Wenbin added.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has threatened force to control it. Wenbin reiterated that Taiwan's independence efforts are doomed to fail. "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. This is both a fact based on history and the true status quo, and will not change in the future," Wenbin said.

Further, in response to a question about the military drills around Taiwan and US official remarks, Wang Wenbin stated that "Taiwan is China's Taiwan" and emphasised that "it's not for the US to make such remarks."

Ha also added that the main problem for these tensions across the Taiwan Strait is, that Taiwan's ruling party (Democratic Progressive Party) is trying to rely on the US for its independence.

"The root cause for the tensions across the Taiwan Strait is the DPP authorities' attempt to rely on the US to seek independence. They have been trying to contain China with Taiwan under pretext. If the US truly wants to uphold peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, it should clearly and unequivocally abide by the One China principle and oppose Taiwan independence," said Wenbin.

Wenbin also made it clear that supporting Taiwan's independence would cause trouble and that China remains resolute in defending its national sovereignty and territorial integrity. They firmly oppose Taiwan's independence.

China military drills

Days after Taiwan's Lai Ching Te was sworn in as the island's President, China launched two-day-long military drills on Thursday surrounding the nation in what it called "punishment" for so-called "separatist acts," reported CNN.

As part of the drills, dozens of Chinese fighter jets carrying live ammunition carried out mock strikes against "high-value military targets" of the "enemy" alongside destroyers, frigates and missile speedboats.

The exercises, which began early Thursday encircling Taiwan, are the first real test for newly elected President Lai Ching-te as he attempts to manage relations with the island's powerful authoritarian neighbour.

Despite never having controlled Taiwan, China's ruling Communist Party claims it as part of its territory and has vowed to take the island by force if necessary.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!