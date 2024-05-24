US in 'no position to point fingers at China on Taiwan question': Beijing warns of ‘backfire’
China on Friday warned the US that efforts toward “Taiwan's independence” are a “dead end” and “will only backfire” after an unnamed US official urged Beijing to exercise restraint over the cross-strait situation.
A day after carrying out intense military drills around Taiwan, China warned the US that efforts toward "Taiwan's independence" are a "dead end" and that it "will only backfire". The statement came on Friday after a US official reportedly urged Beijing to exercise restraint over the cross-strait situation.